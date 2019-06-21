You are here:

Emma Stone's Easy A gets a spin-off; original writer Bert Royal attached to write and direct new film

A spin-off of Emma Stone's coming-of-age comedy Easy A is in the works with scribe of the first film, Bert Royal, attached to write and direct the upcoming movie.

Easy A, which released in 2010, was a teen comedy about a clean-cut high school student who relies on the school's rumour mill to advance her social standing, was directed by Will Gluck.

According to Variety, the new movie is still in early development, as Royal is in the process of writing the screenplay. The spin-off will also mark Royal's directorial debut.

As per the sources, the spin-off will be set at the same high school and will explore many of the same themes as the original. However, it is unlikely for Stone to reprise her role as the upcoming film will focus on new students.

Besides Stone, Easy A also starred Amanda Bynes, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson, Thomas Haden Church, Dan Byrd, Penn Badgley, Cam Gigandet, Lisa Kudrow, and Aly Michalka. Variety adds that it grossed $75 million worldwide.

