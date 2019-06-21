You are here:

Emma Stone's Easy A gets a spin-off; original writer Bert Royal attached to write and direct new film

FP Staff

Jun 21, 2019 17:23:01 IST

A spin-off of Emma Stone's coming-of-age comedy Easy A is in the works with scribe of the first film, Bert Royal, attached to write and direct the upcoming movie.

Easy A, which released in 2010, was a teen comedy about a clean-cut high school student who relies on the school's rumour mill to advance her social standing, was directed by Will Gluck.

Emma Stones Easy A gets a spin-off; original writer Bert Royal attached to write and direct new film

Emma Stone and Amanda Bynes in a still from Easy A. Image from Twitter

According to Variety, the new movie is still in early development, as Royal is in the process of writing the screenplay. The spin-off will also mark Royal's directorial debut.

As per the sources, the spin-off will be set at the same high school and will explore many of the same themes as the original. However, it is unlikely for Stone to reprise her role as the upcoming film will focus on new students.

Besides Stone, Easy A also starred Amanda Bynes, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson, Thomas Haden Church, Dan Byrd, Penn Badgley, Cam Gigandet, Lisa Kudrow, and Aly Michalka. Variety adds that it grossed $75 million worldwide.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 17:23:01 IST

tags: Amanda Bynes , bert royal , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Easy A , Emma Stone , Hollywood , Lisa Kudrow , Penn Badgley , Stanley Tucci , Will Gluck

also see

The Witches: Crew member from Anne Hathaway's upcoming film stabbed on set in UK

The Witches: Crew member from Anne Hathaway's upcoming film stabbed on set in UK

Courteney Cox reunites with Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston to celebrate her 55th birthday

Courteney Cox reunites with Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston to celebrate her 55th birthday

Human Discoveries first look: Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick, Jillian Bell star in Facebook Watch's animated series

Human Discoveries first look: Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick, Jillian Bell star in Facebook Watch's animated series