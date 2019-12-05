Emma Stone engaged to Saturday Night Live writer, segment director Dave McCary after two years of dating

Actress Emma Stone is engaged, reports Fox News. The actress got hitched to Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary.

Stone's beau has posted a picture of the two on social media. The image shows Emma sport a diamond engagement ring, and McCary captioned it with heart emojis.

Stone is yet to make the announcement on social media.

Check out Dave McCary's post on social media



View this post on Instagram 💕 A post shared by @ davemccary on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:42pm PST

The report adds Stone, 30, and McCary, 34, have been romantically involved since 2017. However, the two have rarely made any public appearances with the other, and prefer keeping their relationship private.

In August 2018, Stone confessed to having notions of a future marriage and family. Stone told Elle, "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

The speculations of their relationship began when the two made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January this year.

Engagement rumours began surfacing in April after Emma was seen sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger, but she clarified on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon immediately afterward that she was not engaged yet.

The actress is currently filming a live-action remake of Disney's animated classic 101 Dalmatians, in which she will play the villain Cruella de Vil. She was also nominated for an Academy Award this year, for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite (for which lead actress Olivia Colman picked up the Best Actress Oscar).

Stone was previously dating her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield from 2011 to 2015.

