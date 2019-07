You are here:

Emma Stone, Brad Pitt in talks to star in La La Land director Damien Chazelle's next film, Babylon

Damien Chazelle is working on his next feature film Babylon and the filmmaker wants to reunite with his La La Land star Emma Stone for the project.

The makers are also in talks with Brad Pitt to join the film, which will be his second Hollywood-set period drama after upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Deadline, Chazelle has penned the screenplay and is attached to direct the movie.

As per sources neither Stone nor Pitt has officially boarded the project.

Marc Platt, who produced La La Land, is one of the producers on Babylon along with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Tobey Maguire.

Exact plot details are currently under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies.

Chazelle wants to cast Stone in the role of Clara Bow, the early sex symbol and box office star of the movie industry.

The filmmaker is right now busy with his Netflix series The Eddy, while Stone is fresh out of the success of Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite and TV series Maniac.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 19:00:52 IST