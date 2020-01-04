Emma from Friends replies to Chandler's famous 2020 joke from the sitcom, says she's 'woken up from her nap'

Noelle Sheldon, the actress who played Ross and Rachel's daughter in the popular sitcom Friends, has recently replied to the viral joke Chandler cracked in a 2003 episode of the show, on the occasion of Emma's first birthday.

Noelle, who shared the role with her twin sister Cali Sheldon, took to social media and celebrated the New Year's Day with a Photoshopped image of herself with a Central Perk coffee mug and an image of the famous cafe in the background.

Check out the post

For the uninitiated, Chandler, in the final season episode titled 'The One with the Cake,' gets irked when Emma refuses to wake up, since he is impatient to take off with Monica for their holiday. When Ross asks uncle Chandler to say something for the special birthday video he is clicking for Emma, he replies saying, "Hi Emma, it's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?"

Noelle is not the only one returning to their favourite memories from Friends. Her twin sister Cali had also posted a series of pictures to celebrate Friends turning 25.

Check out the posts

View this post on Instagram The one where it all began.... #friends25 ❤️ A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Mom (pt 2) #friends25

A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 11:50:54 IST