You are here:

Eminem allegedly raps about siding with Chris Brown over Rihanna assault row in new leaked verse

FP Staff

Nov 05, 2019 18:17:42 IST

In a snippet from a leaked verse, rapper Eminem can be heard allegedly rapping about supporting Chris Brown after he physically assaulted Rihanna in 2009. According to Insider, a Reddit user shared a seven-second snippet titled "(SNIPPET) Eminem - 'Things Get Worse (Rihanna Diss)'" on 3 November (Sunday).

Eminem allegedly raps about siding with Chris Brown over Rihanna assault row in new leaked verse

Eminem and Rihanna. Images from Twitter

The track is reportedly from the recording session of Eminem's sixth studio album Relapse. Insider writes that Eminem can be heard rapping, "Of course I side with Chris Brown, I'd beat a b***h down too." The publication further adds that the song never made it to the final tracklist of Relapse but an alternate version of it eventually became BoB's 2011 song 'Things Get Worse'.

Rihanna and Eminem have previously collaborated on 'Love The Way You Lie' (2010),  'Numb' (2012), and 'The Monster' (2013). Since the audio appeared on the internet, neither Rihanna nor Eminem's representatives have addressed it.

However, the rapper has faced significant backlash from Twitter users.

Here are some reactions

Brown and Rihanna dated from 2008 until he assaulted her in 2009, for which he was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service. Although the two reconciled a few times later, they finally split in 2012.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 18:21:48 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chris Brown , chris brown and rihanna , Eminem , Relapse , Rihanna , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Selena Gomez drops new single, Look At Her Now, a day after releasing Lose You to Love Me

Selena Gomez drops new single, Look At Her Now, a day after releasing Lose You to Love Me

On Bryan Adam's 60th birthday, a playlist of his best songs, from 'Run To You' to 'Shine A Light'

On Bryan Adam's 60th birthday, a playlist of his best songs, from 'Run To You' to 'Shine A Light'

BTS member Jungkook booked, under investigation for accident caused by traffic law violation in Seoul

BTS member Jungkook booked, under investigation for accident caused by traffic law violation in Seoul