Eminem allegedly raps about siding with Chris Brown over Rihanna assault row in new leaked verse

In a snippet from a leaked verse, rapper Eminem can be heard allegedly rapping about supporting Chris Brown after he physically assaulted Rihanna in 2009. According to Insider, a Reddit user shared a seven-second snippet titled "(SNIPPET) Eminem - 'Things Get Worse (Rihanna Diss)'" on 3 November (Sunday).

Eminem and Rihanna. Images from Twitter

The track is reportedly from the recording session of Eminem's sixth studio album Relapse. Insider writes that Eminem can be heard rapping, "Of course I side with Chris Brown, I'd beat a b***h down too." The publication further adds that the song never made it to the final tracklist of Relapse but an alternate version of it eventually became BoB's 2011 song 'Things Get Worse'.

Rihanna and Eminem have previously collaborated on 'Love The Way You Lie' (2010), 'Numb' (2012), and 'The Monster' (2013). Since the audio appeared on the internet, neither Rihanna nor Eminem's representatives have addressed it.

However, the rapper has faced significant backlash from Twitter users.

Here are some reactions

two of eminem’s three #1 hits this decade have rihanna on the hook and he wants to go and say some vile shit like this... yikes https://t.co/d14oPMkHzU — 「desp」 (@bigracks) November 4, 2019

eminem grown ass really glorifying rihanna abuse for a damn song after my fav lend her vocals to numerous songs for him is disgusting pic.twitter.com/gfgJjHPKZt — ririreaddy🇯🇲 (@ririreaddy) November 3, 2019

Eminem can go fuck himself imagine publicly admitting you wanna beat brown women the audacity the fearlessness of no consequences men really are the worst https://t.co/KxumNyEpfN — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) November 5, 2019

Eminem is a toxic white boy who punches holes in the wall over a little anger and hates women. His music sucks let’s be honest. He don’t deserve to speak a queens name. https://t.co/ZiokDUb5JX — Powwow Drum Beatnik ☕️ (@BadSalishGirl) November 5, 2019

Brown and Rihanna dated from 2008 until he assaulted her in 2009, for which he was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service. Although the two reconciled a few times later, they finally split in 2012.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 18:21:48 IST