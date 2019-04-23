You are here:

Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones family portrait; Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 19:43:04 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Priyanka Chopra shares a 'husband appreciation' photograph


View this post on Instagram

U make me smile. I’m so proud of you! #number1 #husbandappreciationpost ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated Easter with husband Nick and his family, shared a 'husband appreciation' selfie with him on Instagram. Her post comes after the Jonas Brothers' comeback single 'Sucker' bagged the top spot of Billboard's Pop Radio Charts.

Emilia Clarke shares a photo with Kit Harrington


Emilia Clarke shared a photo of Kit Harrington posing behind a face-in-hole cutout. The two share screen space in Game of Thrones season 8.

Alia Bhatt's look from Critics Choice Film Awards 2019


View this post on Instagram

Critics Choice Awards 2019

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt, whose latest outing is the multi-starrer Kalank, shared photographs of her look from the recent Critics Choice Film Awards. Her film, Raazi, alongside Mukkabaaz and Andhadhun, earned top honours at the event.

Raveena Tandon joins Shilpa Shetty as guest judge on Super Dancer

Raveena Tandon made an appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 3 as a guest judge alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The two actresses have co-starred in films like Jung and Pardesi Babu.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 19:43:04 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Emilia Clarke , Game of Thrones , Kalank , Kit Harrington , Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , raazi , Raveena Tandon , Shareworthy , social media stalker's guide , SocialMediaStalkersGuide , super dancer chapter 3

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Priyanka Chopra on Vogue's special issue; Abhay Deol attends The Odds premiere at IFFLA: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra on Vogue's special issue; Abhay Deol attends The Odds premiere at IFFLA: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Malaika Arora parties with friends; Arjun Kapoor shares still from India's Most Wanted: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Malaika Arora parties with friends; Arjun Kapoor shares still from India's Most Wanted: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Kalank Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's drama leaves viewers disappointed, inspires memes

Kalank Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's drama leaves viewers disappointed, inspires memes