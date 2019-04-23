You are here:

Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones family portrait; Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.



Priyanka Chopra shares a 'husband appreciation' photograph

Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated Easter with husband Nick and his family, shared a 'husband appreciation' selfie with him on Instagram. Her post comes after the Jonas Brothers' comeback single 'Sucker' bagged the top spot of Billboard's Pop Radio Charts.

Emilia Clarke shares a photo with Kit Harrington



Emilia Clarke shared a photo of Kit Harrington posing behind a face-in-hole cutout. The two share screen space in Game of Thrones season 8.

Alia Bhatt's look from Critics Choice Film Awards 2019



View this post on Instagram Critics Choice Awards 2019 A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 21, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

Alia Bhatt, whose latest outing is the multi-starrer Kalank, shared photographs of her look from the recent Critics Choice Film Awards. Her film, Raazi, alongside Mukkabaaz and Andhadhun, earned top honours at the event.

Raveena Tandon joins Shilpa Shetty as guest judge on Super Dancer

Raveena Tandon made an appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 3 as a guest judge alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The two actresses have co-starred in films like Jung and Pardesi Babu.

