Emilia Clarke plays GoT-themed dress up; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh, Jaya: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh, Jaya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently made her Instagram debut, wished her parents-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, a happy anniversary.

Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor's behind-the-scenes moment

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are currently shooting for Namaste England. Watch how Arjun hilariously got in the way of Parineeti's boomerang. Shahid Kapoor shares a still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently braving the cold winds of Uttarakhand where the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu is currently on. Shahid recently posted a candid photo of the two on Instagram. Emilia Clarke plays dress up

Emilia Clarke is finding it exceptionally hard to get over the upcoming Game of Thrones finale. The star recently played a little GoT-themed dress up with her girlfriends.

Priyanka Chopra spoils her niece

Priyanka Chopra is not only a Hollywood star, but also a round-the-clock aunt to her baby niece Sky Krishna. The Quantico actress in currently enjoying the Californian sunshine with her niece.

