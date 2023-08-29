Elton John taken to hospital after suffering a fall at home

According to skynews report, Sir Elton John was hospitalised in France on Sunday after he suffered a fall at his home. The singer was taken to the local hospital “as a precautionary measure” and received a check-up before being “immediately discharged” on Monday morning.

He “is now back at home and in good health,” a representative for the singer told Fox News. “He is healthy and doing well,” they added.

John, 76, lives in a 1920s home in Nice, France, which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. He calls it “the summer house,” according to Architectural Digest.

The home has been a retreat and destination for many celebrities, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Elizabeth Hurley.

Earlier in August, Elton John was seen having dinner with Kevin Spacey in Nice after testifying virtually on behalf of the actor in his sexual assault trial.

John also recently announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour would be his last. He recently concluded the tour. It had been delayed due to John’s health as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next 5 years. And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show,” John shared to social media, of his final performance in July.

“Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever,” he concluded.