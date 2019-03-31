Elton John joins George Clooney's call to boycott hotels owned by Sultan of Brunei over nation's anti-gay laws

George Clooney is calling for the boycott of nine hotels in the US and Europe with ties to the sultan of Brunei, which next month will implement Islamic criminal laws to punish gay sex by stoning offenders to death. According to Deadline, Elton John has joined George Clooney’s call in the actor's boycott of the hotels.

"I believe that love is love and being able to love as we choose is a basic human right. Wherever we go, my husband David and I deserve to be treated with dignity and respect – as do each and every one of the millions of LGBTQ+ people around the world", the Grammy Award-winning singer said in a statement to the publication.

The Hollywood actor criticized Brunei's announcement and told Deadline “Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?”

He wrote that you can’t shame “murderous regimes,” but you can shame “the banks, the financiers and the institutions that do business with them.”

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah rules the oil-rich monarchy with full executive authority, and the hotels are owned by the Brunei Investment Agency. An email seeking comment was sent to the agency Friday.

The hotels are The Dorchester and Coworth Park in the UK; Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles; Le Meurice and Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris; Hotel Eden in Rome; and Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan.

The new laws take effect on 3 April.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 14:32:41 IST