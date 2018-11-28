Elton John cancelled sold out concert over ear infection, not bomb threat, confirms singer's representative

Sir Elton John has had to cancel his show in Amway Center, Orlando and Amalie Arena, Tampa due to an ear infection, informed John's representative, Fran Curtis, to USA Today. The news came promptly after there were rumours that the shows were cancelled due to a bomb threat.

Amway Center took to its official handle on Twitter to inform fans and audiences.

We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets. pic.twitter.com/fZRVH1tVyu — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) November 28, 2018

City of Orlando Marketing Manager Tanya Bowley clarified and dispelled rumours of a bomb threat saying they were "false and completely unfounded." Bowley confirmed that the cancellation was due to the infection. Another sold-out show in Tampa at the Amalie Arena, scheduled for Wednesday, also had to be cancelled for the same reason.

Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the 11/28 @eltonofficial Tampa show is being POSTPONED to a date to be determined. All tix for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date. If a guest cannot attend the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/fkjAXOpnKc — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) November 28, 2018

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was billed by the 'Candle In the Wind' singer as his final series of concerts before he permanently retired from the road. The tour is scheduled to last an entire year, tentatively wrapping in September 2019.

