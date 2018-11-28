You are here:

Elton John cancelled sold out concert over ear infection, not bomb threat, confirms singer's representative

FP Staff

November 28, 2018 14:01:01 IST

Sir Elton John has had to cancel his show in Amway Center, Orlando and Amalie Arena, Tampa due to an ear infection, informed John's representative, Fran Curtis, to USA Today. The news came promptly after there were rumours that the shows were cancelled due to a bomb threat.

Elton John. Image from News18

Elton John. Image from News18

Amway Center took to its official handle on Twitter to inform fans and audiences.

City of Orlando Marketing Manager Tanya Bowley clarified and dispelled rumours of a bomb threat saying they were "false and completely unfounded." Bowley confirmed that the cancellation was due to the infection. Another sold-out show in Tampa at the Amalie Arena, scheduled for Wednesday, also had to be cancelled for the same reason.

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was billed by the 'Candle In the Wind' singer as his final series of concerts before he permanently retired from the road. The tour is scheduled to last an entire year, tentatively wrapping in September 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018 14:01 PM

tags: Bomb threat , BuzzPatrol , Candle In The Wind , ear infection , Elton John , Fran Curtis , TuneIn

also see

Justin Timberlake postpones Los Angeles concert due to bruised vocal cords

Justin Timberlake postpones Los Angeles concert due to bruised vocal cords

Zero song 'Mere Naam Tu' is Shah Rukh Khan's colourful proposal to Anushka Sharma in the film

Zero song 'Mere Naam Tu' is Shah Rukh Khan's colourful proposal to Anushka Sharma in the film

Veteran singer Mohammed Aziz, known for 'Imli Ka Boota', 'Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka', passes away at 64

Veteran singer Mohammed Aziz, known for 'Imli Ka Boota', 'Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka', passes away at 64