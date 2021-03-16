Elton John calls out ‘hypocrisy’ after the Vatican refuses to bless same-sex marriages

Taking to Twitter, Elton John called out the Vatican for refusing to extend their blessings but simultaneously making profit by investing in his biopic Rocketman

After the Vatican said that same-sex marriages cannot be blessed by the Catholic Church adding that God cannot bless sin, English singer and musician Elton John has reacted to the development.

Taking to Twitter, he called out the Vatican for refusing to bless gay marriages but at the same time, making profit by investing in John’s biopic Rocketman, which, among other things, also shows how the singer found happiness from his marriage to Canadian filmmaker David Furnish.

John attached the screengrab of two news stories side by side, one which said that Catholic Church would not bless same-sex marriages and another with the headline ‘How the Vatican spent millions on Elton John’s biopic’.

In the tweet where the Grammy-winning singer called out the ‘hypocrisy,’ he also tagged the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis and Vatican News, the communication service provided by the Vatican.

See the post

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

According to an investigation by the Newsweek, the Vatican invested 1 million Euros ($1.2 million) in John’s biopic which was reportedly made on a budget of $40 million. Released in 2019, Rocketman earned $195.2 million at the box-office, reported Variety.

On Monday, 15 March, in a decree that was approved by the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said, “The blessing of homosexual union cannot be considered licit,” reported Forbes. The Vatican has said this in response to questions asking if the members of its clergy can bless same-sex marriages.

The Vatican’s response has crashed hopes of the people from the LGBTQ+ communities who are also members of the Catholic Church. Previously, a statement of Pope Francis’ regarding civil unions of people from the gay community was seen as his support for the community. He had said, “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family,” adding that nobody should be thrown out or made to feel miserable over it, reported BBC.