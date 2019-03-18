You are here:

Elton John announces he's working on his official autobiography, slated to hit stands in October

Press Trust of India

Mar 18, 2019 13:56:38 IST

London: Music legend Elton John has announced that he is working on his first autobiography, which will be published in autumn.

Elton John announces hes working on his official autobiography, slated to hit stands in October

Elton John. Image from News18

The 71-year-old musician had shared the news on Twitter. The "no-holds-barred" memoir will be co-written by music journalist Alexis Petridis.

According to The Telegraph, the book, which will be published by Macmillan, is expected to cover John's long career and colourful personal life.

Talking about the upcoming project, the singer said in a statement, "I'm not prone to being a nostalgic person. I'm often accused of only looking forward to my next gig or creative project. It's come as quite a surprise how cathartic I am finding the process of writing my memoirs."

"(I) have had the joyful honour of rubbing shoulders and working with so many of the people at the heart of these changes," he added.

John's unauthorised biography was released in 2007, but this will be the first time that the singer himself has told his story.

He is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek, apparently his last tour.

John plans to retire by next year to spend more time with his husband filmmaker David Furnish and children - Zachary (nine) and Elijah (six).

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 13:58:57 IST

tags: autobiopgraphy , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Elton John , Fine Print , fineprint

also see

Akshay Kumar condemns those demanding proof of IAF strike: No one should question the forces

Akshay Kumar condemns those demanding proof of IAF strike: No one should question the forces

Anurag Kashyap's imposter allegedly harasses actress Ruhii Singh; director issues statement

Anurag Kashyap's imposter allegedly harasses actress Ruhii Singh; director issues statement

Sonali Bendre opens up about her battle with cancer: My first thought was to hide it

Sonali Bendre opens up about her battle with cancer: My first thought was to hide it