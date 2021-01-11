Elon Musk's girlfriend, singer Grimes tests positive for COVID-19, reveals on Instagram story

'Finally got COVID but enjoying the Dayquil fever dream,' Grimes wrote along with an embedded link of the song 'Good Days' by SZA.

Singer Grimes has revealed that she has contracted the novel coronavirus .

The 32-year-old musician shared the news on Instagram Story.

"Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream ... 2021," Grimes wrote on Friday.

She posted the text over a screenshot of the single art for SZA's latest one-off Good Days, encouraging fans and followers to listen as well.

Last week, Grimes released the Rave Edition of her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene.

The original album topped Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in March and peaked at No 4 on Billboard's Alternative Albums chart.

Grimes has been in a relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk since 2018. The couple welcomed son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020.