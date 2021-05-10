Elon Musk’s debut on Saturday Night Live lifts show's rating, becomes third-highest episode of this season
Elon Musk's appearance on SNL averaged a 4.8 household rating in Nielsen's overnight metered markets
Elon Musk’s appearance as the host of the Saturday Night Live (SNL) has reportedly brought a rating boost to the show. Musk’s version of SNL showed the third-highest rating of this season. As reported by Variety, in Nielsen's overnight metered markets, the show averaged a 4.8 household rating. It also received a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49.
As per the publication, this rating puts Musk at number three. Ahead of the Tesla CEO is Dave Chappelle who hosted SNL on 7 November and the season premiere on 3 October that featured Chris Rock. Musk’s rating matched with the one set by Adele on 24 October when she hosted the show.
Musk was joined by his mother Maye Musk on SNL. Miley Cyrus also made an appearance in the musical slot.
While hosting the episode, Musk confirmed that he has Asperger Syndrome. It is a neurodevelopmental disorder that makes it difficult for people to engage in social interactions. They also have restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviours and interests.
He addressed the criticism around his appearance on the show as a host and said that he is aware that he posts strange things online but that is how his brain works. Joking about his tweets, Musk said that he reinvented electric cars and is sending people to Mars and asked, “Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”
Reportedly, the value of dogecoin dropped sharply on Sunday after Musk called the cryptocurrency a ‘hustle’ while he was hosting SNL. The cryptocurrency went down by 28 percent after the show, from USD 0.65 to USD 0.47.
