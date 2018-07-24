Elmarie Wendel, actress of Emmy Award-winning sitcom 3rd Rock From The Sun, passes away aged 89

American actress Elmarie Wendel has passed away aged 89. The news was confirmed by her daughter JC Wendel on 22 July. The actress, who starred in the hit 90s sitcom 3rd Rock From The Sun, was most famous for her role as Mrs Dubcek in the show.

JC shared a promo image of the Emmy-Award winning show on her Instagram post officially declaring her mother's death. She termed her actress-mother as 'badass dame', adding that she was a great mother.

Featuring in a total of 96 out of 139 episodes in the NBC's sitcom, Elmarie was also known for her role of Aunt Grizelda in the animated film The Lorax where she lent her voice for the character. Jim Beaver, who essayed the role of Happy Doug on 3rd Rock From the Sun, took to his Twitter profile to share condolences, and wrote: 'I've just heard from her daughter JC that my friend and colleague from 3rd Rock From the Sun, Elmarie Wendel, has died. She was raucous, funny, endearing and terribly, terribly sweet. Goodnight, Mrs. Dubcek, wherever you are.'

Elmarie last featured in 2015 video game Fallout, lending her vocals to the voice over, reports Mail Online. The report also noted that Elmarie's last TV role was Ruthie in an episode of TV Land's The Exes alongside former 3rd Rock co-star Kristen Johnston.

