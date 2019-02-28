Ellen Page on Jussie Smollett investigation: Must not lose sight of violence faced by LGBTQ community everyday

Ellen Page, who came out in support of Empire star Jussie Smollett after his alleged hate attack, says she had no reason to doubt his story as LGBTQ people are always prone to such violence.

The 32-year-old actor penned a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, where she said she supported Smollett as she has encountered many such stories from the people she interacted with.

"The conversation around Jussie Smollett has led us all to examine hate violence and its implications and aftermath. I had no reason to doubt Jussie..." she said.

The Chicago Police has charged Smollett for filing a false police report after it was revealed that the investigators believe that he may have paid two Nigerian brothers to stage the 29 January hate incident.

In the attack, the actor had claimed that he was beaten up by the two men, who also shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him.

In her column, Page said it will be a blow to the LGBTQ community if the allegations against Smollett are true.

"If this situation was staged, it could make victims even more reluctant to report these crimes. Very real crimes," she added.

The actor pleaded that one story should not distract the focus of the people from the plight of LGBTQ community.

"While the media and public debate the case and await more information, we must not lose sight of the very real, endemic violence that LGBTQ+ people, people of color and other underrepresented communities face every day.

"I ask you not to question our pain, not to draw into question our trauma, but to maintain, wholeheartedly, that hate violence exists. The merits of one case should not and cannot call that into question. The media coverage does not convey the reality and totality of the cruelty and danger we face. This is the story that must be told," Page said.

