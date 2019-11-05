Ellen DeGeneres to receive Carol Burnett honour at Golden Globes 2020 for 'outstanding contribution to TV'

New York: The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show MC - Ellen DeGeneres.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said on Monday that the Carol Burnett Award - the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award - will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.

It is given annually to honor someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as "a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit. In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s ceremony.”

Check out the announcement here

The HFPA is proud to announce that three-time Golden Globe® nominee Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award for her outstanding contributions to the television medium, during the 77th Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hYJXx1d8WM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) November 4, 2019

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 10:20:56 IST