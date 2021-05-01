Others international celebrities trying to raise funds are Lana Condor, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lilly Singh and Richard Madden.

After Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas set up a fundraiser to help India fight COVID-19 , other international celebrities are also trying to raise funds to help the country by urging their fans to make donations. Among them is singer Shawn Mendes who is making an urgent appeal to his fans to donate for India.

In a social media video, Shawn discussed the pandemic situation in India and appealed by saying that, “If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help".

Ellen DeGeneres appealed to everyone to come forward for India’s help. She has collaborated with Podcast host Jay Shetty to raise at least $1 million for this cause.

Delhi-born The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar was recently in India with his family but has now returned to New York. Showing support and concern for India, he wrote, “Back in NYC for work. Missing home, been in constant contact with mom, dad, family, cousins, and friends, in Delhi and all over India. My heart is with you. Dilli meri jaan”.

Others international celebrities who are trying to raise funds are Lana Condor, Jada Pinkett Smith, YouTube star Lilly Singh and Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. Some of them are also supporting Priyanka’s fund-raiser.

Check out their social media posts here:

Help me & my friend @JayShettyIW raise $1M for @GiveIndia and our generous sponsor @IndiasporaForum will match it! This means every dollar is doubled so we can try our best to make a difference! https://t.co/DoukOahowf — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 30, 2021

India needs our help. My friend @JayShettyIW and I are trying to raise $1M for @GiveIndia, and @IndiasporaForum will match it! This means every dollar is doubled, so we can try our best to make a difference. If you can help, I hope you will. https://t.co/9IaiHinCDL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Priyanka has raised over five million dollars in two days. She thanked her fans for donating generously for the cause.

India currently has 32.68 lakh active COVID-19 cases. There have been 2,11,853 deaths in total due to the coronavirus , as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.