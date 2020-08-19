Ellen DeGeneres reportedly gives a second apology to staff for being 'short and impatient'
Ellen DeGeneres reportedly spoke to more than 200 staff members on a conference on Monday and said she 'would try to change'.
American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres apologised again on Tuesday, 18 August, after ousting three top producers following an internal investigation into alleged toxic workplace conditions.
Fox News reported that in a video conference with more than 200 staffers on Monday, 17 August, DeGeneres reportedly told her staff she "wasn't perfect," according to People magazine, citing a source who was on the call. The 62-year-old show host said she would try to change.
"I'm a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," DeGeneres said.
The Emmy-winner added, "I am hearing that some people felt that I was not kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologise to anybody if I have hurt your feelings in any way."
The source described that the talk show host was being "emotional" and "emphatic about making it better and making herself more available."
Another source said that DeGeneres did not take any questions but promised the daytime talk show is going to "come back strong" for its 18th season. The show was pushed back to 14 September. "This will be the best season we've ever had," she added.
On Monday, 17 August, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show. It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers alongside DeGeneres.
Additionally, on Tuesday, 18 August, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News that DeGeneres announced during the meeting that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the resident deejay, has been named a co-executive producer on the show.
The bombshell accusations rocked the show for several months, which culminated in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behaviour by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been at the centre of the complaints of poor workplace culture.
However, both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, and Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment.
Michael Plonsker, Leman's attorney in a statement to the outlet said on Tuesday, "The fact that a deeply flawed BuzzFeed article has led to the termination of an innocent man - a popular figure and a creative force behind The Ellen show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen - is shocking. Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Angelina Jolie seeks disqualification of private judge from Brad Pitt divorce case
Angelina Jolie's filing seeks removal of the judge because of 'insufficient disclosures' of his business relationships with one of Brad Pitt’s attorneys.
New Dirty Dancing movie in works with Jennifer Grey reprising role from original, Lionsgate confirms
The new Dirty Dancing film will be directed by Jonathan Levine of Warm Bodies-fame.
Mulan bypasses theatrical release to premiere on Disney+ on 4 September, for $30 extra charge
Disney plans to release Mulan in theatres in areas only where Disney+ is not available.