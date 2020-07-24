Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's Montecito house burglarised on 4 July, confirm authorities
While the list of exact items stolen from Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's house is not available, they are described as 'high-value jewellery and watches'
The home of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, was burglarised earlier this month.
According to Fox News, the Santa Barbara County Sherriff's Office confirmed the news in a press release on Thursday, stating that the incident took place at DeGeneres' Montecito home on 4 July.
The release states, "The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim's celebrity status. The exact description of the items that were taken is not available for release, but they are described as high-value jewellery and watches."
An "extensive and ongoing" investigation is being conducted by "sheriff's detectives and forensics technicians," authorities said. In addition, according to the release, "the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine" if the incident is "related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries."
TMZ reported that the home, where the 62-year-old comedian had been hosting her show amid COVID-19, was purchased for $ 27 million in early 2019.
