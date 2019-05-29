Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being abused by her stepfather on David Letterman's talk show

Ellen DeGeneres will be seen in the upcoming season of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which will be available to stream from 31 May. According to Vanity Fair, the comedian and talk show host opened up about being sexually assaulted by her stepfather when she was a teenager. The abuse began after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"My mother had had breast cancer right after they got married. So she had a breast removed, and they had a very, very sexual relationship, which was also very uncomfortable for me. And he told me when she was out of town that he’d felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn’t want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine," DeGeneres said.

DeGeneres told Letterman that she chose to share her account because she wanted to women to stand up against sexual abuse. She said that a few years later she told her mother about her stepfather's actions. However, her mother did not believe her and stayed with him for 18 years. She only left the man after "he changed the story so many times."

DeGeneres has also spoken about her experience in an interview with Allure magazine in 2005 and on an episode of Today show last year.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 12:36:40 IST

