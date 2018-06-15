Ellen DeGeneres announces first stand-up comedy tour in 15 years for Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres has teamed up with Netflix to launch her first stand-up comedy tour in 15 years in a limited run of shows on the US West Coast in August.

The TV talk show host and actress confirmed with a tweet on Thursday that she will visit three cities over eight nights.

I’m doing my first standup shows in 15 years. I’m coming to Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego. Come see me. https://t.co/KTmQLV14kl pic.twitter.com/TfLarGG1t3 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 14, 2018

"Earlier this week, I got a Tweet from the people at Netflix and I have good news and bad news. The bad news is they wouldn’t tell me what happened to Barb on Stranger Things but the good news is they asked if I was interested in doing a stand-up special. I said I’m going to have to think about it and then 30 seconds later I said yes... I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?” she had previously joked on her show. Ellen began her career in the 1980s as a stand-up comedian in her home town of New Orleans before launching her comedy show Ellen in which her character in 1997 came out as gay and became the first openly lesbian character on television. Since then, the gay rights activist has become one of the most popular talk show hosts in the United States with her The Ellen DeGeneres Show winning 30 Emmys. She also twice hosted the annual Oscars ceremony and the Emmy awards show.

Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

Her last stand-up special, Here and Now, aired on HBO in 2003. She did not say why she had decided to return to stand-up after so many years but the shows will form the basis of a Netflix comedy special to be streamed later in 2018.

Earlier this March, Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi had shared a photo on Instagram of the comedian working on her standup special during their vacation in French Polynesia.

Working on her Netflix special in the most peaceful place in the world #frenchpolynesia 181.8k Likes, 1,136 Comments - Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Instagram: "Working on her Netflix special in the most peaceful place in the world #frenchpolynesia"

Ellen's stand-up tour will visit San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle from 10 to 23 August.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 13:04 PM