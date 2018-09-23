Elle Fanning on her character in Max Minghella's Teen Spirit: 'I felt so connected to Violet'

Actor Elle Fanning has said she felt a connection with her Teen Spirit character during the making of the film.

The 20-year-old actor plays an aspiring teenager in the musical drama which marks the directorial debut of The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella.

"It's funny that I related to her because I think when outside people, what they think of me as is not this character. I smile a lot, I laugh a lot, and in this movie, we really don't do that very much at all," Fanning told TheWrap.

"I felt so connected to Violet. I feel like I grew up a lot also after the making of this film as well, getting to play her, and also knowing that you don't necessarily have to play a character that is likable," she added.

Fanning will be also seen in Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York and Maleficent 2, where she reprises her role of Princess Aurora.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 14:15 PM