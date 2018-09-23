You are here:

Elle Fanning on her character in Max Minghella's Teen Spirit: 'I felt so connected to Violet'

Press Trust of India

Sep,23 2018 14:15:28 IST

Actor Elle Fanning has said she felt a connection with her Teen Spirit character during the making of the film.

The 20-year-old actor plays an aspiring teenager in the musical drama which marks the directorial debut of The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella.

Elle Fanning in Teen Spirit. Image via Twitter

"It's funny that I related to her because I think when outside people, what they think of me as is not this character. I smile a lot, I laugh a lot, and in this movie, we really don't do that very much at all," Fanning told TheWrap.

"I felt so connected to Violet. I feel like I grew up a lot also after the making of this film as well, getting to play her, and also knowing that you don't necessarily have to play a character that is likable," she added.

Fanning will be also seen in Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York and Maleficent 2, where she reprises her role of Princess Aurora.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 14:15 PM

