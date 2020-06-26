Elizabeth Banks to play lead in live-action adaptation of The Magic School Bus, announces Scholastic Entertainment
The Magic School Bus revolves around a group of school children who board a yellow school bus for field trips to such unlikely places as outer space or the human digestive system.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bruce Willis to feature in action thriller Reactor; film will go into production this summer
Bruce Willis-starrer Reactor will be directed by Jared Cohn, who wrote the original script with Cam Cannon and Stephen Cyrus.
Joel Schumacher, best known for directing Batman & Robin, The Lost Boys, passes away due to cancer at 80
A representative for Joel Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday in New York after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Jamie Foxx confirms he's developing long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic in Instagram Live session
Jamie Foxx confirmed through an Instagram Live that they "officially got the real ball rolling" on Mike Tyson's biopic