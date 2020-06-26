Entertainment

Elizabeth Banks to play lead in live-action adaptation of The Magic School Bus, announces Scholastic Entertainment

The Magic School Bus revolves around a group of school children who board a yellow school bus for field trips to such unlikely places as outer space or the human digestive system.

The Associated Press June 26, 2020 08:38:43 IST
Elizabeth Banks to play lead in live-action adaptation of The Magic School Bus, announces Scholastic Entertainment

Updated Date: June 26, 2020 08:38:43 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bruce Willis to feature in action thriller Reactor; film will go into production this summer
Entertainment

Bruce Willis to feature in action thriller Reactor; film will go into production this summer

Bruce Willis-starrer Reactor will be directed by Jared Cohn, who wrote the original script with Cam Cannon and Stephen Cyrus.

Joel Schumacher, best known for directing Batman & Robin, The Lost Boys, passes away due to cancer at 80
Entertainment

Joel Schumacher, best known for directing Batman & Robin, The Lost Boys, passes away due to cancer at 80

A representative for Joel Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday in New York after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Jamie Foxx confirms he's developing long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic in Instagram Live session
Entertainment

Jamie Foxx confirms he's developing long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic in Instagram Live session

Jamie Foxx confirmed through an Instagram Live that they "officially got the real ball rolling" on Mike Tyson's biopic