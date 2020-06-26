Elizabeth Banks to play lead in live-action adaptation of The Magic School Bus, announces Scholastic Entertainment

The Magic School Bus revolves around a group of school children who board a yellow school bus for field trips to such unlikely places as outer space or the human digestive system.

The Associated Press June 26, 2020 08:38:43 IST

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.