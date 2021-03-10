Elizabeth Banks to helm thriller Cocaine Bear for Universal Pictures
Cocaine Bear is described as a character-driven thriller inspired by true events that took place in Kentucky in 1985.
Actor-director Elizabeth Banks will next tackle thriller Cocaine Bear for Universal.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Banks will direct the project with filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller serving as the producers.
Written by Jimmy Warden, the film is described as a character-driven thriller inspired by true events that took place in Kentucky in 1985.
It was reported in 1985 by The New York Times that a 175-pound black bear consumed the contents of a duffle bag filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine that was dropped from an airplane by a local drug smuggler, Andrew Thornton. The bear was later found dead of an apparent drug overdose.
The plot details of the movie are yet known but it is expected to start shooting later this year.
Aditya Sood, who brought the project at Universal, will also produce along with Brian Duffield, Lord and Miller.
Banks previously directed movies such as Charlie's Angels and Pitch Perfect 2.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Michael Sheen in Prodigal Son; watch teaser trailer
Catherine Zeta-Jones on joining the serial killer drama Prodigal Son: "It’s a family drama with a twist of danger. I gravitate to that kind of dark material.”
Court refuses UK newspaper permission to appeal against ruling that it invaded Meghan Markle's privacy
The judge also ordered the newspaper publisher to make an interim payment of $625,000 towards Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex sued them for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement.
Buffy actor Eliza Dushku, husband Peter Palandjian expecting a second child
Dushku and Palandjian married August, 2018 and had their first child, Philip, in mid-2019