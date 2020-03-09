Elisabeth Moss to make directorial debut with fourth season of dystopian drama, The Handmaid's Tale

Star of The Handmaid's Tale is set to make her directorial debut in the fourth season of the award-winning drama, based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel of the same name. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moss, who plays June Osborne in the series, will direct the third episode of season four.

"I am thrilled to be given this opportunity by my partners Bruce (Miller) and Warren (Littlefield) and to have the support of all of our producers and Hulu/MGM. It means so much to me and I do not take the responsibility lightly. Leading and executive producing this show the past three years has been such a joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had on this show.

"I can’t wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective because I am lucky to have the best cast and crew in the world. My only hurdle may be working with the lead actress who I hear can be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck," said Moss.

The series, created and written by Bruce Miller, also stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

Moss was recently seen in the thriller The Invisible Man, inspired by Universal's classic monster character. It is directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, one of the original conceivers of the Saw franchise and the director of Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

Her upcoming feature films include Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch alongside Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, among others.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 11:27:59 IST