Ektaa R Kapoor will be conferred with the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award and she shared the news on her social media. She wrote- “Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage.”

It was announced today by Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The International Academy’s Special Emmy®️ will be presented to Kapoor at the 51st International Emmy®️ Awards Gala, on Monday, November 20, 2023, in New York City.

“Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform,” said Paisner. “We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award.”

With Ektaa being well versed in all forms of media, she is considered to be the maven in her profession. Today, she is the most formidable force when it comes to the entertainment industry and has been around for the last 27 years. The producer has ventured into all genres and has produced woke stories years before it became cool.