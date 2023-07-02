Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor book March 22, 2024 for Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's 'The Crew'
Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reveal the long-awaited release date for their upcoming most anticipated film, ‘The Crew‘ for March 22, 2024.
Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been super excited to watch an all-female cast leading the project. This also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, ‘Veere Di Wedding.’
The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The Crew is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It was shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘The Crew‘ is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, scheduled for March 22, 2024.
Speaking about the film, Ektaa R Kapoor said, “As a filmmaker, I believe that the magic of cinema lies in the collaborative efforts of every member. With ‘The Crew’, I am excited to embark on a journey with my team to create a story that will not only entertain but also inspire. With an incredible cast and crew, I am confident that this film will be a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity. Here’s to an unforgettable experience! Let’s make magic together!”
“As we embark on this exciting journey of filming ‘The Crew’, I am filled with immense gratitude and enthusiasm. Collaborating with Ektaa has been a true joy, as we share a common passion for bringing unique and compelling stories to the screen. As the cameras roll and the crew comes together, I am filled with gratitude for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together a dream star cast for ‘The Crew’.” says Rhea Kapoor
