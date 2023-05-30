Ektaa Kapoor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 23 years and dabbled with both television and films. Recently, she shared a news with fans about being in the list of the most influential people in entertainment over the year. She shared the news through a tweet:

An absolute honor to be on 2020s’ Annual Edition of Variety500 – Most Important People in Global Media. Thank you for all the love and support I have got from my viewers and fans.🙏

🧿🧿❤️JAI BALAJI JAI MATA DI pic.twitter.com/ZAdBRbsFHb — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) December 27, 2020

She was the name behind television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kaahin Kissii Roz. She has also produced and co-produced films like Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, Shootout At Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, and many more.

Kapoor’s recent feats

In 2019, she was among the 10 Indians to make it to Variety 500’s Important People in Global Media list. And was also part of the same list the next year in 2020, which also won her a spot on Fortune India’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business. In 2021, Ektaa R Kapoor made it to the ‘500 Most Influential Business Leaders Shaping the global media industry’ list and was the only Indian woman to feature on it.

In 2022 she was part of the ‘500 Most Important People in Global Media‘.

Ahead of this, In 2023, Ektaa Kapoor was listed for making content that caters to a larger audience and is available to people much beyond the bigger cities of India.

Academy’s Class of 2021 – In 2021, Ektaa R Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, also a producer, were among the 395 new members from across 50 countries, who were invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It’s time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. https://t.co/17gbIEXOzJ #WeAreTheAcademy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 1, 2021

Hollywood Reporters 40 Most Influential Women in International Film List – The most recent celebration of Ektaa R Kapoor‘s genius was her inclusion in Hollywood Reporter’s ’40 Most Influential Women in International Film List’.

