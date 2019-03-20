Ekta Kapoor's alleged stalker arrested in Mumbai; 32-year-old reportedly followed producer on more than 30 occasions

Mumbai police recently arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stalking television and film producer Ekta Kapoor, reports Deccan Chronicle. Sudhir Rajender Singh, employed with a cab aggregator, was tracked following Ekta on more than 30 instances including when she would go to her gym and Juhu temple.

The police further stated that as per Sudhir's statements, he wanted to befriend Kapoor and acquire a job in her company. The Mumbai police arrested Sudhir following a complaint from Ekta. As per authorities, Ekta had tried to ignore the man on multiple instances but he was adamant. She officially filed a complaint when during her recent visit to the Juhu temple, the man approached her and was stopped by her security guards.

Even after being warned several times, Sudhir Singh would often wait for Ekta outside her gym. The Amboli police immediately filed an FIR after Kapoor complained and soon began the search. "We used technical surveillance to track him down to Veera Desai Road. During interrogation, we found out the number of times he had followed her," stated a police official.

The police further added that they needed to investigate exactly how Sudhir knew about Ekta's schedule and her whereabouts and would then file a charge sheet on the matter.

