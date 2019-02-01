Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar's father Jeetendra applauds his children's decision to choose surrogacy

Veteran actor Jeetendra, whose daughter Ekta Kapoor welcomed her first child via surrogacy on 27 January, says that he was ecstatic when he learnt about Ekta's decision to opt for surrogacy. According to his family, the child even resembles Jeetendra, the actor told Mid-Day.

The newborn is currently under supervision at a Mumbai suburban hospital. Jeetendra and his wife have been visiting him daily, the actor further told the daily. He has been named Ravie after Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. The actor added that the letter 'e' was added to the child's name because of the astrologer's recommendation.

A few years ago, Ekta’s brother actor Tusshar Kapoor also took the surrogacy route. He became a father to son Laksshya in 2016. An overjoyed Jeetendra said that both his grandkids are the 'apple of his eye'.

As for both Tusshar and Ekta becoming single parents, Jeetendra said that it is not important if one is married or single as long as they have someone to return to at the end of the day. "I believe one must be happy in life. (It doesn't matter) whether you are married or single. For me, the idea was that Tusshar and Ekta should have someone to come back home to. A baby is the biggest blessing and responsibility to have. With responsibility comes to passion, love, happiness and a purpose in life. There cannot be a bigger responsibility than taking care of a baby." he told the publication.

