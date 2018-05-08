Ekta Kapoor reportedly signs Yogita Bihani for Kajol's role Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-inspired show

Karan Johar's 2001 drama blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is set for its television remake by his close friend Ekta Kapoor. This highly awaited show has been titled Dil Hi Toh Hai.

Characters from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have etched their place in the audience’s memories and enjoy a strong presence in pop culture references, even almost two decades after the movie’s release. Naturally, casting for these memorable roles must be a crucial task, and has the fans and viewers anticipating eagerly.

Mumbai Mirror reports that newbie Yogita Bihani has bagged the iconic role of Anjali which was originally played by Kajol. Bihani’s recent popularity is credited to her appearance in the viral promo for game show Dus Ka Dum alongside superstar Salman Khan. In the promo, Bihani plays a contestant on the popular game show who is asked a hilarious question, typical of host Salman’s style.

The same report states that Erica Fernandez of Kuch Pyaar Rang ka Aisa Hi was a major contender for the part but with Bihani’s newfound popularity, she became the obvious choice.

It was also reported earlier that Bijay Anand, best known for playing Kajol’s absconding fiance in 1998 romantic comedy Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha, has been cast to play the role of family patriarch Yash Raichand, which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

As the casting process unfolds in full swing, more confirmations are awaited.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 10:43 AM