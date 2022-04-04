Ektaa Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shared pictures and videos of her nephew Laksshya Kapoor from a performance he gave at his school. Tusshar Kapoor, Ravie Kapoor, and Jeetendra were also present.

Ekta Kapoor - the queen of Indian television - is a proud aunt. Courtesy: Her nephew Laksshya. She has shared a series of videos and pictures of brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya from his school show. The visuals are all things adorable. Laksshya looks cute as a button as he grooves to peppy beats.

Along with the video, Ekta wrote, “Love you Laqu. You killed it on stage. Proud bua.” Ekta didn’t forget to mention Tusshar Kapoor though. “Do not miss dad fanboying Laqu,” the producer added. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called it, “So cute”.

Actress Neelam Kothari Soni, who is a close friend of Ekta Kapoor, left a few red heart emojis. Krystal D’souza called Laksshya a star. “OMG. such a star,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cb65nAdqxuh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ekta wasn’t alone. She was accompanied by her son Ravie, who was cheering his cousin while sitting amidst the audience. In some videos, Ravie can be seen completely enjoying Laksshya’s performance as he himself is grooving while sitting next to his mother. One of the pictures also featured Lakssya’s proud grandfather, veteran actor Jeetendra, who was standing by the stage.

Ekta Kapoor has also shared a series of pictures on Instagram Stories. This one featured Laksshya holding a trophy as he posed with his father Tusshar Kapoor, aunt Ekta Kapoor and cousin for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ektarkapoor/2808364197437166092/?utm_medium=share_sheet

Ekta Kapoor never missed out on an opportunity to celebrate her nephew Laksshya. On his birthday, “If someone changed my life it has to b u! Lakuuuu u made me feel love like no other. Happy birthday, My son/boy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPkTVWcg0oT/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a3f677a6-bbe6-4214-abf0-6b6bb4aa8af4

We just love to see Laksshya appearing on Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram page. What about you?