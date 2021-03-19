Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha sequel on original film's 11th anniversary

“We are hopeful to recreate the magic this time around as well,' said Dibakar Banerjee of his Love Sex Aur Dhoka sequel

11 years ago, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee united to make the critically-acclaimed drama, Love Sex aur Dhokha. Today, the release of the film completes 11 years and makers decided to treat fans with a surprise. A decade after the 2010 film hit the big screen, Ekta and Dibakar reunite to bring a sequel to the audience. Makers are planning a LSD 2 and drop the announcement today across social media platforms.

Ekta, who produced the first part, took to her Instagram handle, to break the happy news to her fans and followers via a video. She mentioned that some of the finest storytellers of our times are set to come together to take the LSD legacy forward.

See the post

The film, which was released on 19 March, 2010, was a launching pad for stars like Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Rajkummar and Nushrratt recently shared screen space for sports drama Chhalaang, which premiered on the OTT site.

Talking about Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the film was pathbreaking in many ways. The adult drama introduced a new perspective in storytelling, unlike mainstream cinema. The plot revolved around the lives of three youngsters that are destroyed by cameras. Their lives are separate but interlinked by an honour killing, a sting operation and an MMS scandal with some major plot twists.

In an official statement, Ekta said that the first film was remembered by fans for its "riveting storytelling and innovative music". She said that the 11th anniversary of LSD proves to be the ideal time for announcing the sequel. She added that it was "rejoicing" to work with the filmmaker, Dibakar Banerjee again. “We are hopeful to recreate the magic this time around as well and hope that the audience will laud and appreciate LSD 2 as much as they did the first part,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.