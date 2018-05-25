You are here:

Ekta Kapoor correlates petrol price hike with Veere Di Wedding viewership, gets trolled on Twitter

FP Staff

May,25 2018 09:55:13 IST

You have got to hand it to Ekta Kapoor, she does not lack in confidence. After first taking on Swedish YouTube sensation PewDiePie, the producer has now drawn a bizarre link between petrol prices and her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

According to Ekta, people should drive less and be in the theatre more. Because of course, it is only because the prices of petrol have risen so much that is stopping us from driving. And now, we must spend that time watching films starring people who believe in gender equality but would not dare call themselves feminists. Twitter got on Ekta's case real quick though, with some hilarious results.

