Ekta Kapoor correlates petrol price hike with Veere Di Wedding viewership, gets trolled on Twitter

You have got to hand it to Ekta Kapoor, she does not lack in confidence. After first taking on Swedish YouTube sensation PewDiePie, the producer has now drawn a bizarre link between petrol prices and her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

Even if petrol prices are at its highest, men will take women for drives & in today's time, women will take men for drives. This isn't the movie that you're going to stop watching as at this time you need to spend less on driving & more in theatre: Ekta Kapoor on fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/kyhaowGHVN — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

According to Ekta, people should drive less and be in the theatre more. Because of course, it is only because the prices of petrol have risen so much that is stopping us from driving. And now, we must spend that time watching films starring people who believe in gender equality but would not dare call themselves feminists. Twitter got on Ekta's case real quick though, with some hilarious results.

Even if food prices are at its highest, men will give food to women & in today's time, women will give food to men. This isn't school fee that you're going to stop as at this time you need to spend less on child education & more in food: Ekta Kapoor on food price hike — Mufflrman #RYP (@mufflrman) May 23, 2018

Theory of Relativity: E = MC Square Theory of Unrelativity: E = Ekta Kapoor — Danish Khan (@DKhantastic) May 24, 2018

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 09:55 AM