Bollywood actress Disha Patani always keeps her audience hooked on her Instagram with her fitness videos. Have a look!

Disha Patani is flying high on the success of Ek Villain Returns. But that does not mean that she has taken time off to chill. The star has time and again shared a glimpse of her gym sessions, giving her fans some major fitness goals. This time is no different. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor has proved her dedication to her fitness regime once again with her latest post.

Patani's recent video will surely make you hit the gym on priority. She has posted a video wherein she is seen trying a B-Twist on a trampoline. The video of her flawless attempt was shared with the caption, “Trying some B-twist”.

Have a look at her workout clip here:

Among the celebs who commented on her reel were action coach Rakesh Yadav who wrote "Wow" followed by a fire emoji. Ayesha Shroff, the mother of star Tiger Shroff, reacted saying, "Woaaah!!" Shaira Ahmed Khan, wife of director-choreographer Ahmed Khan, responded with a fire emoji. The reel has received 1.7 million views so far. Reacting to it a user wrote that she seemed to be taking a leaf out of Tiger Shroff's book. Many showered the posts with heart emojis. It's not just Disha Patani's fitness regime that has grabbed headlines. The actor is often in the limelight for her impeccable style sense. The actor had posted a photo with Ek Villain Returns co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria one day ago. The trio were seen posing with a 'Housefull' board outside Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema. Patani rocked the casual look, and was seen sporting dark jeans and a long-sleeved crop top. She completed the look with some black shades and a pair of white sneakers.

Other than her recent release, Patani will also be starring in Dharma Productions' Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra as well as Project K along with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

