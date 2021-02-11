Ek Villain Returns, sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 crime thriller, to release on 11 February, 2022
Ek Villain Returns, starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will release exactly a year later, the makers announced with a new poster.
The sequel to the hit 2014 film Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, has finally received a release date. Ek Villain Returns is going to hit the screens on 11 February, 2022 as per the makers.
Director Mohit Suri, who helmed the first part as well, shared the poster for the upcoming film, exactly 365 days ahead of its release. His caption pointed out that the sequel will focus on the story of the villain in place of the hero.
Actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria have been confirmed to play the leads in the film. All the actors have shared the poster with the release date on their social media handles.
John Abraham wrote that the film’s protagonist will be the antagonist.
Check out the announcement here
Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022@ektarkapoor #BhushanKumar #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @TheJohnAbraham @arjunk26 @DishPatani @TaraSutaria @amul_mohan @balajimotionpic @TSeries #BalajiMotionPictures pic.twitter.com/7nxKOdpEQg
— Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) February 11, 2021
The second film in the Villain franchise will be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Tara has been spotted at a recording studio in Mumbai with composer-singer Ankit Tiwari and director Mohit Suri for a while now. It is because Tara’s role in Ek Villain Returns will require her to sing and that is the reason why she has been attending these sessions.
Earlier, it was reported that John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur are the male leads of the film. However, the official launch of the movie saw Aditya being replaced by Arjun.
Speaking about the film, Mohit Suri had mentioned in the past that the second instalment would essentially be a Villain vs Villain film.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
AR Rahman to score music for Raja Krishna Menon’s war film Pippa, starring Ishaan Khattar
Pippa will see Ishaan Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971
Owners of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses urged to settle property rate fixed for purchase of historic buildings
The owners of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses had refused to sell the buildings at the rate fixed by Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying the prime location property has been severely undervalued.
Kumud Mishra on theatre being his 'first love' and discovering his potential with every film
'Now that I am doing films seriously, I realise how much I have learned as an actor and can take that knowledge to my stage plays,' says Kumud Mishra.