Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection: Sonam Kapoor's film earns Rs 19.68 cr in a week

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga may have earned critical appraise from all quarters for championing a same-sex love story, but has failed to crunch in the big numbers at the box office. After generating a total revenue of Rs 13.53 crore in the opening weekend, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has had a turnover of Rs 19.68 crore after a week of its release.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Select urban centres contributed to the revenue... Is dull beyond metros... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.37 cr, Thu 1.17 cr. Total: ₹ 19.68 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

The film had a lacklustre first day collection of Rs 3.30 crore, and has been displaying a similar pattern of attracting audiences only in select urban centres since it hit screens on 1 February. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is steadily inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark in the second week of release. The film hit theatres on 25 January and has raked in Rs 84.55 crore in 12 days.

#Manikarnika biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr Week 2: ₹ 23.40 cr Total: ₹ 84.55 cr India biz.#Hindi #Tamil #Telugu#Manikarnika benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5 ₹ 75 cr: Day 10 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

Co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar (who also serves as the director) and Gazal Dhaliwal, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga reunites Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor after over a decade.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 16:12:53 IST