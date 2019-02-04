You are here:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection: Sonam Kapoor's film earns Rs 13 cr in opening weekend

After raking in Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earned Rs 4.65 crore on day 2. Day 3 witnessed limited growth, earning the film Rs 5.58 crore. The total revenue generated over the opening weekend is now Rs 13.53 crore.

According to trade analysts, multiplexes in select metropolitan cities have seen some increase in footfall over the weekend, but the overall box office collection is still low.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has broken the day 23 and 24 records of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike creates HISTORY... Smashes Day 23 and Day 24 records held by #Baahubali2... Day 23: #Baahubali2 ₹ 6.35 cr... #Uri ₹ 6.53 cr Day 24: #Baahubali2 ₹ 7.80 cr... #Uri ₹ 8.71 cr Now #Uri holds the record of highest Day 23 and Day 24. MONSTROUS HIT! pic.twitter.com/mh21dFLq0z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

In its fourth week of release, the film is close to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Its total domestic earnings are Rs 189.76 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.43 cr, Sat 6.53 cr, Sun 8.71 cr. Total: ₹ 189.76 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has slid past the Rs 75 crore milestone. The period drama, starring Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai, earned Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday.

#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 75 cr... Saw a positive turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Biz on weekdays will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 76.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 14:55:49 IST