Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection: Sonam Kapoor's film earns Rs 13 cr in opening weekend

Feb 04, 2019 14:55:49 IST

After raking in Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earned Rs 4.65 crore on day 2. Day 3 witnessed limited growth, earning the film Rs 5.58 crore. The total revenue generated over the opening weekend is now Rs 13.53 crore.

According to trade analysts, multiplexes in select metropolitan cities have seen some increase in footfall over the weekend, but the overall box office collection is still low.

Still from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title track. YouTube screengrab

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has broken the day 23 and 24 records of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

In its fourth week of release, the film is close to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Its total domestic earnings are Rs 189.76 crore.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has slid past the Rs 75 crore milestone. The period drama, starring Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai, earned Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday.

