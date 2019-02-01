Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga movie review: Anil, Sonam Kapoor-starrer has its heart in the right place

Everybody knows Sonam Kapoor is playing a homosexual character in her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. But there's no mention of it in the film's two trailers, which are high on drama, but low on sensationalism (thank your gods for that).

The stakes are high because Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is one of those rare films to explore homosexuality from a woman's perspective, and in a mainstream offering replete with naach, gaana and all that. The most unexpected romance of the year indeed.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga revolves around a joint family based in Moga, Punjab. The patriarch — Balwinder Choudhry (Anil Kapoor) — owns a garment factory but has always wanted to be a chef. Similarly, his daughter Sweety (the luminous Sonam Kapoor) is sitting on a massive secret — she's been in love with a woman all her life. Gender constructs are so rigid in this setting that both father and daughter live unfulfilled lives. Balli fights his mother Beejee (the grandmother of the house) — who is of the opinion that men should never enter the kitchen unless to change the gas cylinder. And Sweety is under constant pressure to get married and "start her life as a woman" — when all she wants to do is join an Arts school in London.

This is the first time we are seeing Anil and Sonam Kapoor on screen playing father and daughter, and both seamlessly fit into their roles. They share a common tragedy — of knowing they will never be able to follow their dreams.

The plot picks up pace when Sahil Mirza (Rajkummar Rao) a playwright, meets Sweety in Delhi. She enters his theatre to hide from her brother, who is spying on her. They have a conversation about "true love" and how every story needs a conflict (or "siyappa" as she calls it). Feeling very inspired by her complexity, Sahil moves his theatre troupe to Moga in search of true inspiration. And because this is a Bollywood movie, he falls in love with her too. But she and her family have too many secrets to hide and things start to erupt once Sahil holds theatre workshops for the Choudhry family.

What makes the first half of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga breezy and fun to watch are the ensemble performances, even if the plot unravels a bit slowly. It is also a delight to watch Juhi Chawla after a long time. She lights up the frame every time she's on screen and steals all your attention. It also helps that she has the most heart-warming character to work with — a caterer who is an aspiring actress, working with Mirza's theatre group.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has its heart in the right place. This is a film that is trying to convert the most rigid mindsets, to convince viewers that love is love, no matter with whom. And they do this with earnest performances (special shout out to Seema Pahwa) and a charming second half. The highlight of the film is definitely the track involving Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. She teaches him how to act, for an upcoming play that the family is a part of, and in the bargain they exchange cooking tips. This nostalgic subplot is sure to bring a smile on the face of any '90s kid watching the film.

Ultimately, where Ek Ladki... falls short is in incorporating the authenticity and effortlessness needed for a slice-of-life film. Some parts stick out like a sore thumb for being dramatic and preachy, courtesy some not so impressive performances (take a wild guess as to who I'm referring to). But by the end of the climax, the packed audience — in the same theatre as me for the first day first show — erupted in applause. A few were even crying (this writer included). Because sometimes when a film's heart is in the right place, you can ignore its flaws.

This is a first impression review of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. Stay tuned for the review from Firstpost's critic, Anna MM Vetticad.

