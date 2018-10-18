Eighth Grade breakout star Elsie Fisher lands leading role in Wiggin sisters biopic, The Shaggs

Elsie Fisher, best known for her outing in Eighth Grade and lending voice to Agnes in the first two Despicable Me films, has been roped in for the musical feature The Shaggs, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and A Walk in the Woods director Ken Kwapis, The Shaggs is based on the story of real-life Wiggin sisters, the three musically challenged siblings from New Hampshire who recorded their only studio album, Philosophy of the World, in 1968. Interestingly, at the time, the album was touted as one of the worst to have ever been recorded.

Joy Gregory, who has penned the screenplay of the film, had previously presented an off-Broadway stage musical based on the story, after being inspired by 1999 The New Yorker article by Susan Orlean which described Philosophy of the World as "hauntingly bad".

The Shaggs will be produced by Alex Beattie and Kwapis under their In Cahoots banner, as well as with Grammy-nominated music supervisor Howard Paar and Seth Caplan of FYFM Creations. Susan Orlean, Harris Fishman and Gary Nelson will be serving as executive producers.

Apart from The Shaggs, Fisher will also lend her voice in the upcoming Addams Family animated film.

