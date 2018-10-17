Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' is Spotify's most-streamed song of all time; Drake named the top-streamed artist

This October, Spotify, one of the leading music streaming services, marked its completion of 10 years in the industry. The service — featuring songs from new artists, as well as, offering a collection of old classics — has become a go-to platform among young music listeners across the globe.

Commemorating the occasion, Spotify revealed its most-streamed artists and music in the platform's history on a page titled 'Decade of Discovery'. While Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' topped the list for songs, rapper-songwriter Drake was named the top-streamed artist.

Sheeran's 'Shape of You' is also YouTube's most-watched video with 3.85 billion views (as on 17 October) only after Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' featuring Daddy Yankee, as reported by Forbes. 'Shape of You', from the artist's third studio album Divide (÷), also won the Best Pop Solo Performance at the 60th Grammy Awards in 2017. The other songs that made it to Spotify's most-streamed songs of all time include (in the descending order): 'One Dance' by Drake; 'Closer' by The Chainsmokers, Halsey; 'rockstar' (feat. 21 Savage) by Post Malone; 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran; 'Lean On' by Major Lazer, MØ, DJ Snake; 'Despacito - Remix' by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber; 'Love Yourself' by Justin Bieber; 'Sorry' by Justin Bieber; 'Don't Let Me Down' by The Chainsmokers.

Spotify also named the most-streamed song for each year ever since its conception in 2008. While Sheeran's 'Shape of You' was 2017's chart-topper, the other top-songs for each year were: Drake's 'One Dance' (2016), Major Lazer, MØ, DJ Snake's 'Lean On' (2015), Pharrell Williams' 'Happy' – from Despicable Me 2 (2014), Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' 'Can't Hold Us' [feat. Ray Dalton] (2013), Gotye, Kimbra's 'Somebody That I Used To Know' (2012), Don Omar, Lucenzo's 'Danza Kuduro' (2011), Eminem, Rihanna's 'Love The Way You Lie' (2010), The Black Eyed Peas' 'I Gotta Feeling' (2009) and The Killers' 'Human' (2008).

While Drake topped the list of the top-streamed artists of all time, Sheeran was placed second and Eminem third. The other artists who got a mention on the list are (arranged as per their rankings): The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kanye West, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris and Ariana Grande.

The Swedish streaming service now caters to 180 million monthly active listeners across 65 countries. Music fans on Spotify can enjoy a music library of over 40 million songs and podcasts and 3 billion-plus user-created playlists. To read more on Spotify's Decade of Discovery rankings, click here.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 14:03 PM