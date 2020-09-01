Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of their daughter, name her Lyra Antarctica
Ed Sheeran has revealed in an Instagram post that his daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn was born last week.
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have announced the birth of their daughter through an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.
The 29-year-old singer shared the image of booties and a colourful blanket and revealed Cherry gave birth last week. The singer also shared that they have named their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
The image was coupled with a long caption where the singer wrote that he wanted to share some personal news and that his wife gave birth to their "beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," last week.
Check out the post here
View this post on Instagram
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
According to a report in Daily Mail, some have claimed that the name was inspired by the main character from the singer's favourite book series, Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials. The heroine of the trilogy is Lyra Belacqua, a young girl who inhabits a parallel universe and finds herself in the middle of a cosmic war between Lord Asriel on one side and The Authority and Metatron on the other.
The news about the baby comes after last month a source revealed to The Sun that the couple is expecting. The source had stated that the couple is over the moon and are very excited, "but have kept things very low." The source added that Ed and Cherry were making the last of the preparations at home and the baby is expected later in summer.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Britney Spears 'strongly opposes' father's return as conservator in recently filed court documents
Britney Spears on Tuesday asked a court to keep her father from reasserting the broad control over her life and career that he has had for most of the past 12 years
BTS becomes first K-pop band to top Billboard Hot 100 chart with recent single Dynamite
The development comes days after BTS won all four categories in which they were nominated at the MTV VMAs for their anthem 'On'.
Ariana Grande makes history as first woman with 200 mn Instagram followers
The news comes after Ariana Grande nabbed the award for best collaboration on her track with Lady Gaga, 'Rain on Me', at the MTV VMAs.