Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of their daughter, name her Lyra Antarctica

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have announced the birth of their daughter through an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old singer shared the image of booties and a colourful blanket and revealed Cherry gave birth last week. The singer also shared that they have named their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The image was coupled with a long caption where the singer wrote that he wanted to share some personal news and that his wife gave birth to their "beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," last week.

According to a report in Daily Mail, some have claimed that the name was inspired by the main character from the singer's favourite book series, Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials. The heroine of the trilogy is Lyra Belacqua, a young girl who inhabits a parallel universe and finds herself in the middle of a cosmic war between Lord Asriel on one side and The Authority and Metatron on the other.

The news about the baby comes after last month a source revealed to The Sun that the couple is expecting. The source had stated that the couple is over the moon and are very excited, "but have kept things very low." The source added that Ed and Cherry were making the last of the preparations at home and the baby is expected later in summer.