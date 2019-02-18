You are here:

Ed Sheeran turns 28; Ranveer Singh, Dhanush attend 2019 Asia Vision Awards: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Feb 18, 2019 19:12:25 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran turns 28 on 17 February


View this post on Instagram

28 @zakarywalters

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on


View this post on Instagram

Porto Alegre ! @zakarywalters #dividetour (thanks for spending my birthday with me)

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Ed Sheeran’s post showed him with a party hat on, looking shocked at a large candle atop a blue cake.

Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dhanush, Trisha attend Asia Vision awards


View this post on Instagram

Trisha with #RanveerSingh and Trisha's mom at #AsiaVisionAwards in Dubai.

A post shared by Ｔｒiｓｈａ Ｋｒiｓｈｎａｎ (@actresstrisha) on


View this post on Instagram

#ranveersingh with #trisha and #dhanush at #asiavisionawards

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


View this post on Instagram

Best Actor critics award for AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. #AsiaVisionAwards #Dubai

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted receiving his Best Actor award at the Asiavision Movie Awards 2018 for portraying the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Ayushmann Khurrana also attended the event and received the Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) award for Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Trisha Krishnan won the Best Actress of the Decade for her performance in 96 opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Taimur Ali Khan tries playing ukulele with Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Zahan Kapoor


View this post on Instagram

Tai Tai with his Ukelele and mamu Zahaan Kapoor ❤️❤️ FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #zahaankapoor #taimuralikhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on

Kunal Kapoor’s daughter and Kareena’s cousin, Shaira Kapoor uploaded photos and videos of Taimur playing on his ukulele with mamu, Zahan Kapoor

Rana Daggubati shares an emotional post on grandfather D Ramanaidu's death anniversary


View this post on Instagram

You've left but your spirit holds us stronger and stronger everyday!! MISS YOU Tatha #RamaNaiduDaggubati

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram to remember his grandfather D Ramanaidu. A popular film producer, D Ramanaidu, fought a long battle against prostate cancer and passed away in 2015.

Soundarya Rajnikanth shares her honeymoon pictures from Iceland

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi married on 11 February in Chennai. She recently took to Twitter to share her honeymoon pictures from Iceland.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 19:12:25 IST

