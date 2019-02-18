You are here:

Ed Sheeran turns 28; Ranveer Singh, Dhanush attend 2019 Asia Vision Awards: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran turns 28 on 17 February



View this post on Instagram 28 @zakarywalters A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 17, 2019 at 12:13pm PST

Ed Sheeran’s post showed him with a party hat on, looking shocked at a large candle atop a blue cake.

Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dhanush, Trisha attend Asia Vision awards

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted receiving his Best Actor award at the Asiavision Movie Awards 2018 for portraying the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Ayushmann Khurrana also attended the event and received the Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) award for Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Trisha Krishnan won the Best Actress of the Decade for her performance in 96 opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Taimur Ali Khan tries playing ukulele with Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Zahan Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor’s daughter and Kareena’s cousin, Shaira Kapoor uploaded photos and videos of Taimur playing on his ukulele with mamu, Zahan Kapoor

Rana Daggubati shares an emotional post on grandfather D Ramanaidu's death anniversary

Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram to remember his grandfather D Ramanaidu. A popular film producer, D Ramanaidu, fought a long battle against prostate cancer and passed away in 2015.

Soundarya Rajnikanth shares her honeymoon pictures from Iceland

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi married on 11 February in Chennai. She recently took to Twitter to share her honeymoon pictures from Iceland.

