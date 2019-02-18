Ed Sheeran turns 28; Ranveer Singh, Dhanush attend 2019 Asia Vision Awards: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran turns 28 on 17 February
Porto Alegre ! @zakarywalters #dividetour (thanks for spending my birthday with me)
Ed Sheeran’s post showed him with a party hat on, looking shocked at a large candle atop a blue cake.
Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dhanush, Trisha attend Asia Vision awards
Trisha with #RanveerSingh and Trisha's mom at #AsiaVisionAwards in Dubai.
#ranveersingh with #trisha and #dhanush at #asiavisionawards
Best Actor critics award for AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. #AsiaVisionAwards #Dubai
Ranveer Singh was recently spotted receiving his Best Actor award at the Asiavision Movie Awards 2018 for portraying the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Ayushmann Khurrana also attended the event and received the Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) award for Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Trisha Krishnan won the Best Actress of the Decade for her performance in 96 opposite Vijay Sethupathi.
Taimur Ali Khan tries playing ukulele with Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Zahan Kapoor
Tai Tai with his Ukelele and mamu Zahaan Kapoor ❤️❤️ FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #zahaankapoor #taimuralikhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
Tai Tai playin’ the damn ukelele!! Yaaaas the nation’s most favvv toddler does some ukelele practice with mamu Zahaan Kapoor (that’s Bebo and Lolo’s cuz) at the Pataudi palace ❤️❤️ FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #zahaankapoor #taimuralikhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
Kunal Kapoor’s daughter and Kareena’s cousin, Shaira Kapoor uploaded photos and videos of Taimur playing on his ukulele with mamu, Zahan Kapoor
Rana Daggubati shares an emotional post on grandfather D Ramanaidu's death anniversary
You've left but your spirit holds us stronger and stronger everyday!! MISS YOU Tatha #RamaNaiduDaggubati
A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on
Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram to remember his grandfather D Ramanaidu. A popular film producer, D Ramanaidu, fought a long battle against prostate cancer and passed away in 2015.
Soundarya Rajnikanth shares her honeymoon pictures from Iceland
#Iceland #Honeymoon #Freezing #LovingIt #LivingLife #GodsAreWithUs #MissingVed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lysBJn67BM
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 15, 2019
Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi married on 11 February in Chennai. She recently took to Twitter to share her honeymoon pictures from Iceland.
