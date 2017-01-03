Ed Sheeran to release new music this Friday; is his third album named '÷'?

Ed Sheeran hinted at his third album through a cryptic video on Twitter which suggested that his third album is also named after a mathematical operation

English music sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to return with his third album after a gap of three years, his last being x (pronounced as multiply) which released in 2014.

Going by the trend of his albums and the hint he dropped through a cryptic video posted on his Twitter account, the name of his new album is expected to be named ÷ (pronounced as divide) with its theme colour as sky blue.

Sheeran's debut album released in 2011 and was named + (pronounced as plus) with orange as its theme colour. He followed the success of that album by releasing the even more popular x with green as its theme colour.

Recently, when Sheeran resurfaced on social media after a dry spell of almost a year, he posted a picture with a sky blue colour patch, which kept his fans guessing.

He went on to post a video on 1 January in which he just held up a paper saying 'New music coming Friday!' The next day, he posted a video which showed parts of the division sign, decked up in sky blue, fading in and fading out.

If we join the dots, it is not tough to guess that Sheeran has been slowly building hype for his third album which is also named after a mathematical operation. However, this is not the only trend he is following. All his albums are separated by a gap of three years.

However, what is uncertain is whether Sheeran will unveil the entire album on Friday, i.e., 6 January, or only a glimpse into what we can expect from his next. News.com.au reports that the music composer may only release two tracks of his album on Friday while saving the remainder of the album for a later date.

6th January 5am GMT | midnight ET x pic.twitter.com/azkW2x2OBE — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 2, 2017

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, Sheeran did not rule out that his next album will not be named after a mathematical operation. "Every title has its own theme. Multiply was called multiply because it made everything that was on plus bigger. From the venues to the songs to the radio plays to the sales. I don’t know what the theme on the next album is yet because I haven’t made it," he had said.

However, he also pointed out that if he names the next album after a reductive mathematical symbol, it will not carry a negative connotation along with it. "It depends which way you looked at them. Like my idea for Subtract was to not have anything on it, just be an acoustic record. So not necessarily say, 'Oh, I’m going to take away from my fan base,' but rather take away from the production. So those themes are not necessarily negative ones."