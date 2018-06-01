You are here:

Ed Sheeran named songwriter of the year at UK's prestigious Ivor Novello Awards; Lionel Richie honoured

Pop singer Ed Sheeran picked up two top honours at the UK’s Ivor Novello awards on Thursday, scooping the prestigious Songwriter of the Year prize for a second time while grime star Stormzy won in the album category.

The 63rd edition of the awards, presented by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, saw Lionel Richie and singer-songwriter Billy Bragg also honoured, reports The Guardian.

Sheeran, who won Songwriter of the Year in 2015, was recognised again with the same accolade for his "exceptional body of work" in 2017, including his chart-topping album Divide. Sheeran's hit "The Shape of You" took the prize for most-performed song of the year.

Grime star Stormzy took the Album Award for Gang Signs & Prayer, a record that also triumphed at this year’s BRIT Awards, while rapper Dave’s political “Question Time” won Best Contemporary Song.

Best Song Musically and Lyrically went to rock band Elbow’s “Magnificent (She Says)”.

Bragg was recognised in the Outstanding Contribution to British Music category; singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis was honoured with Outstanding Song Collection and singer Billy Ocean picked up an International Achievement award.

“Hello” singer Richie was recognised with a Special International Award for his songs which “have left an indelible mark on British music”.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 14:00 PM