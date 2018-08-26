You are here:

Dylan Farrow signs deal to write two YA fantasy books; debut novel HUSH to release in 2020

The Associated Press

Aug,26 2018 16:09:18 IST

New York: Dylan Farrow is getting into the book business by releasing two young adult novels.

The story is set in a fantasy world where those in control of society use magic to change the truth.

FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Dylan Farrow attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Farrow is getting into the book business by releasing two YA novels. The story is set in a fantasy world where those in control of society use magic to change the truth. The first book, “HUSH,” will hit stores in fall 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

File image of Dylan Farrow. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The first book, HUSH, will hit stores in fall 2020.

The series will be published by Wednesday Books, which announced the news on Friday. It is an imprint of St. Martin's Press.

Farrow is the daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen.

Farrow has said Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old.

Allen has long denied the claims and was investigated but not charged.

Earlier this year, Farrow gave her first on-camera interview to CBS This Morning about her allegations against the filmmaker.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 16:12 PM

