Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper records $47.7 mn opening at Chinese box office after disastrous North America debut

After a disastrous debut in North America, the disaster film Skyscraper had a better second week internationally after a strong box office performance over its opening weekend in China.

Variety reports the Universal release starring Dwayne Johnson earned $47.7 million in China taking its international collection over the weekend to $75 million, compared to another poor performance in North America with just $11 million in its second weekend. The film has raked in a global total of $179.6 million till now.

Skyscraper casts the former wrestler as a retired amputee FBI hostage rescuer turned security expert who has to clear his name and snare the bad guys when the world's tallest building goes up in flames in Hong Kong. Johnson has been a consistent presence in movie theaters this year with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage prior to Skyscraper. Both previous films opened in the $35 million range, and while Jumanji went on to be a worldwide box office juggernaut, Rampage petered out domestically just under $100 million. As with Rampage, however, the studio is expecting the majority of Skyscraper profits to come from international audiences.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film also stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Noah Taylor, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan.

Skyscraper is currently running in theatres across India.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 15:31 PM