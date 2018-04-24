Dwayne Johnson on birth of third daughter: 'Proud to bring another strong girl into this world'

The Rock has his third Rockette. Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on 23 April to show off his chest full of tattoos and his new baby girl in a hospital skin-to-skin contact moment.

"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," he wrote. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

It’s the second child and second girl with Hashian. The two are also parents to 2-year-old Jasmine. The actor also has a 16-year-old daughter with former wife Dany Garcia named Simone. "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," Johnson wrote.

He urged all dads to participate in the births of their children, offering support during labour and delivery. And he made a promise to his new baby that, "you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear."

"Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck," The Rock humorously added before signing off. Johnson, 45, announced that Hashian was pregnant with a girl in December.

On the work front, the actor’s latest offering Rampage has been doing exceptionally well at the theatres ever since its release. With a neck-to-neck competition from Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place, Rampage has so far collected $21 million and stands second at the US box office for now.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 12:39 PM