Dwayne Johnson marries longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony at Hawaii, shares pictures on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding ceremony at Hawaii. Earlier today (19 August), the 47-year-old wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

While Dwayne chose to wear white pants and a semi-sheer white shirt, Lauren dazzled in a white lace-covered gown with a lengthy veil. The Fast and Furious actor shared the pictures from the ceremony on social media. While one image show the newlyweds posing by the water's edge, holding hands; another still features the happy couple kissing against the backdrop of sunset with Lauren's veil blowing in the wind.

Lauren first met the former WWE star in 2006 during the shoot of his movie The Game Plan, while he was still married to his first wife Dany Garcia. Dwayne and Dany, who share 18-year-old daughter, Simone, had an amicable divorce in 2007. Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, in December 2015. Their second daughter, Tia, was born in April, 2018. New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady took to social media to congratulate the couple, while Dwayne's long time friend Kevin Hart also offered well wishes to the newlyweds.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 18:02:21 IST